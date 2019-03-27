An Anniston man was charged Tuesday after allegedly firing a gun into a passing car in February, according to police.
Savion Tyreke Scott, 20, faces a charge of shooting into an occupied vehicle.
Anniston police said Scott and another person got into a disagreement at Barber Terrace apartments on South Allen Avenue. At around 7 p.m. Feb. 18, police said, Scott fired a gun and the bullets hit a car that was entering the apartment complex.
Lt. Chris Sparks said the victim was uninjured and uninvolved with the dispute. According to a police report, the passenger side door on the victim’s Hyundai Elantra was damaged.
“She heard something hit the car, went home and checked and discovered that her car had been shot,” Sparks said.
According to Sparks, Scott was identified by several witnesses and later arrested at an address on Responder Drive.
Scott was booked into the Calhoun County Jail, where he remained Wednesday, with bond set at $15,000.
Shooting into an occupied vehicle is a Class B felony, which can carry a maximum prison sentence for two decades and up to $30,000 in fines upon conviction, according to state law.