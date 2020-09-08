Pink fire truck to lead Sept. 19 parade for Childhood Cancer Awareness

Pink Heals Eastern Alabama will use its signature pink fire engine to lead a parade from Jacksonville to Heflin on Sept. 19 for Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.
The parade will begin in Jacksonville, pass through Oxford and end in Heflin, according to an announcement on a Pink Heals Eastern Alabama social media page written by B.R. Wilson, Pink Heals chairman.
The parade will begin at 10:30 a.m. at the Pete Mathews Coliseum parking lot on Alabama 204. Participants are asked to start lining up at 10 a.m.
The parade will make a brief stop in Oxford at Martin’s Family Clothing on Quintard Avenue before heading to Heflin, where the parade will end in the parking lot of the Piggly Wiggly on Ross Street.
Pink Heals Eastern Alabama is a nonprofit based in Calhoun County that partners with public safety and businesses to raise awareness and help families that have loved ones battling cancer and other life-threatening diseases.
The nonprofit is encouraging participants and people along the parade route to decorate their yards and vehicles with gold ribbons.
The nonprofit is also asking for donations for families in the area with children with cancer.
“All money raised is going to these families, not to an organization. We want everyone to help make awareness of this disease, these little children are suffering and we would like to help them some,” Wilson wrote in the announcement.
To make donations to Pink Heals, call Wilson at 256-310-0252 or visit any BB&T bank and make a donation to Pink Heals Eastern Alabama.