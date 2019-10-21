Authorities today named a pilot who was killed Sunday evening after the small airplane he was flying crashed into a wooded area near Weaver.
Calhoun County Coroner Pat Brown identified the pilot as 70-year-old Harvell Walker Jr. of Fayetteville, Ga. Walker was pronounced dead at 12:15 a.m. on Monday.
Brown said he believed Walker died of blunt-force trauma. However, Brown said, he planned for Walker’s body to be sent to UAB Hospital in Birmingham for an autopsy.
Sheriff Matthew Wade told The Star on Sunday deputies had been called that evening by the Air Force after Walker’s small, single-engine plane had fallen off the radar.
Wade said Walker’s family later called deputies to provide more information after using the Find My iPhone app.
Within hours of the initial call, Wade said, deputies found the plane on a ridge in a wooded area near Weaver with Walker dead inside.
Keith Holloway, a spokesperson with the National Transportation Safety Board, said the board had planned to send an investigator to the scene today. Holloway said a preliminary report from the crash should be complete within 10 days.
Once the investigator arrives, Holloway said, they will inspect the aircraft and examine evidence left at the scene.
Holloway said the investigator will then look at weather conditions, radar data, air traffic conditions and eyewitness accounts before reviewing the pilot’s flight and medical history and the aircraft’s maintenance records.