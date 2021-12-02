You are the owner of this article.
Piedmont's state title game kicks off in Birmingham

Pic

Piedmont fans cheer on their team in Birmingham this morning. 

 Bill Wilson / The Anniston Star

BIRMINGHAM Piedmont High School's state playoff game with Montgomery Academy kicked off at 11:10 this morning.

kick

Piedmont's Sloan Smith boots the opening kickoff to start this morning's state playoff game.
fans

The Piedmont football team runs onto the Protective Stadium field in Birmingham before this morning's state playoff game.

The Bulldogs (12-2) and Montgomery Academy (11-3) are playing for the Class 3A state title at Protective Stadium, the new home of the University of Alabama-Birmingham football team.

Click back on annistonstar.com for updates today and read more in Friday's edition of The Anniston Star.

​Staff writer Bill Wilson: 256-235-3562. On Twitter @bwilson_star.

