A single-vehicle wreck Wednesday morning claimed the life of a Piedmont woman after she was thrown from her car.

State troopers in a news release identified the woman as 61-year-old Rhonda Ledbetter of Piedmont. 

Cpl. Brian Merrill said Ledbetter was driving her 2004 Toyota Tacoma around 7:30 a.m. on U.S. 278, nearly a mile north of Piedmont, when her car veered off the road and hit a culvert. Merrill said the car flipped several times, ejecting Ledbetter and landing on top of her.

According to Merrill, Ledbetter was dead when troopers arrived and pronounced dead at the scene.

