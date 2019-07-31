A single-vehicle wreck Wednesday morning claimed the life of a Piedmont woman after she was thrown from her car.
State troopers in a news release identified the woman as 61-year-old Rhonda Ledbetter of Piedmont.
Cpl. Brian Merrill said Ledbetter was driving her 2004 Toyota Tacoma around 7:30 a.m. on U.S. 278, nearly a mile north of Piedmont, when her car veered off the road and hit a culvert. Merrill said the car flipped several times, ejecting Ledbetter and landing on top of her.
According to Merrill, Ledbetter was dead when troopers arrived and pronounced dead at the scene.