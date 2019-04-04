The case of a Piedmont woman charged with trafficking heroin is set to go to a grand jury after she opted Thursday to waive her preliminary hearing.
Amanda Darlene Smart, 36, was initially charged March 6 with trafficking heroin and possession of a controlled substance.
Smart’s arrest warrants allege that she dealt 4 or more grams of heroin and possessed cocaine Feb. 5 at her home on the 300 block of Walker Road.
Calhoun County Sheriff Matthew Wade said deputies from sheriff’s offices in Calhoun and Etowah Counties searched Smart’s home Feb. 5 and found the drugs and several stolen items.
Wade said 37-year-old Brandon Raymond Thompson was arrested at the house and charged with trafficking heroin, possession of a controlled substance, receiving stolen property and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Smart, who wasn’t present during the search, was arrested later, Wade said.
Smart was booked into Calhoun County Jail with bond set at $35,000, and was released on bond two days after her arrest. Thompson remained in jail Thursday.
Her attorney, Will Broome, declined to comment on Smart’s decision to waive her preliminary hearing.
Trafficking heroin is a Class A felony. If convicted, Smart could face a life sentence in prison and owe up to $60,000 in fines, according to state law.
Possession of a controlled substance is a Class D felony, which can result in a five year prison sentence and a maximum of $7,500.