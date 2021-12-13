Weather perfect for a Piedmont parade

PIEDMONT — The weather was “parade perfect” as hundreds lined the streets of Piedmont for the 2021 Christmas parade Monday night. Postponed due to Saturday’s rainstorms, the parade attracted happy children and their parents lining the streets dressed in earmuffs, fleece hoodies, coats and gloves.
“We had a lot of excitement leading up to the parade,” Mayor Bill Baker said. “We are always excited to bring something fun to Piedmont.”
Most children carried bags to place their candy in, candy that came from many of the drivers of the antique cars, from those riding on floats and from people maneuvering dozens of other entries along the route.
“We came because my grandbabies wanted to be in the parade,” said Karen Morris, whose husband, Homer, drove Dawson Pope, age five, and Jackson Milliken, age 12, throughout the parade route in a decorated Jeep.
Mackenzie Henderson, who was an Elsa character from the movie “Frozen,” appeared in the parade. Her mother, Tammie Henderson, served her daughter as driver. “Elsa” was scheduled to sing at a citywide chili supper after the parade.
The Piedmont High School Marching Bulldogs donned their blue-and-gold uniforms, and Piedmont natives Roy and Troy Beecham served as grand marshals. The twins, retired technicians in the communications field, have appeared in movies throughout the South.
The real stars of the night, though, were, of course, Mr. and Mrs. Claus — who are set to visit the children soon.