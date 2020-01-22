Violent crime down in Piedmont in 2019

PIEDMONT — Crime in Piedmont saw a drop in 2019, according to information presented at a Tuesday night meeting of the City Council.
There were 12 violent crimes in the city in 2019, according to Piedmont police Chief Freddie Norton, down from 33 the previous year. There were no reported robberies in the city in 2019.
“We’ve been averaging 33, 34 or 35 in the last few years,” Norton said of violent crimes, which he said included murder and robberies. “That’s the first time since I’ve been employed here that I can remember that we haven’t had a robbery.”
“That’s 12 too many violent crimes, but that’s a good report,” said Mayor Bill Baker.
During the meeting, the council also voted to approve a resolution making official the designation of an alley as a city street. The council voted at its previous meeting to name a street behind the Pinhoti Properties building at the corner of Ladiga and Main Street.
“This just makes that vote that we did last time official as a resolution,” Baker said.
Naming the alley “Trail Park Drive” allows it to be paved using county funds.
Bobby Hardin, who was the lone voter against the naming of the street at the previous meeting, also was the only one to vote against the resolution Tuesday night.
Kevin Cunningham, the owner of Pinhoti Properties, told the council at the meeting that a pizza restaurant would be opening at the building sometime during the first quarter of 2020. Broadway Pizzeria, which has three locations in Tuscaloosa, will occupy the building along with a real estate company, with two other spots available for other businesses, Cunningham said.
