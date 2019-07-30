A Piedmont city councilman is set to stand trial in August after he allegedly pointed a gun at a man and threatened his life
Councilman Ben Keller’s trial was scheduled at a hearing Tuesday to begin at 9 a.m. Aug. 15. Keller said he planned to act as his own attorney.
Keller was initially charged July 3 by the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office with menacing after he allegedly threatened the man two days prior.
Keller denied the allegations July 15, and denied them again Tuesday.
“All of this is a made-up situation,” Keller said after the hearing.
According to Keller, the victim stole his weed trimmer and pressure washer while he was working for Keller, and a confrontation ensued.
Keller also said he felt that deputies don’t devote as much time investigating misdemeanor cases as they do with felonies.
“They just take the person’s word, no matter if they’re lying or what,” Keller said. “Anybody can come and tell a lie on me or you, and they’ll lock us up.”
Keller’s arrest warrant alleges he pulled a gun on the victim and said, “I will kill you. I don’t care whose property we are on, let’s fight. I will give someone an eight ball to have you killed.”
Keller was released July 3, the day of his arrest, from Calhoun County Jail on a $1,500 bond.
According to state law, a person commits the crime of menacing if he or she “intentionally places or attempts to place another person in fear of imminent serious physical injury.”
Menacing is a Class B misdemeanor, which can result in up to six months in the county jail and up to $3,000 in fines.
Keller was previously convicted in 2018 of third-degree criminal mischief, also a Class B misdemeanor, after he was accused of damaging a woman’s fence and yard that year. He later appealed the conviction, and was set for a hearing in February; there are no further entries in online court records to indicate whether the appeal went forward.
In 2016, Keller was charged with and convicted of harassment, a Class C misdemeanor, after a woman alleged he groped her in a convenience store parking lot. He was acquitted in 2017 after appealing the case.
Keller is 67 and serving his second term on Piedmont City Council.