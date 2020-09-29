Three Piedmont football players charged with assaulting teammate

Police charged three Piedmont football players recently after they allegedly assaulted a teammate last year.
Piedmont police charged a 19-year-old man Monday with third-degree assault. Piedmont police Chief Freddie Norton said Tuesday that two juveniles were also each charged with third-degree assault, stemming from the same incident.
Norton said the three allegedly forced a key into the victim’s anal region on Nov. 25 in the boys’ locker room at Piedmont High School.
Norton said the three suspects and the victim were all members of the school’s football team, and the victim was several grades below the suspects.
Calhoun County District Attorney Brian McVeigh said Tuesday a grand jury will consider whether anyone will be charged with additional crimes, including sex crimes, in the incident.
In a written statement, the victim’s mother said Tuesday her family was heartbroken over what happened to her son, but is confident that justice will be served.
“I thought he was safe under the supervision of the school. Unfortunately, he wasn’t,” she wrote. “I will continue seeking justice and being his voice.”
Attempts Tuesday to reach school officials for additional comment were not immediately successful.
The 19-year-old man was booked into the Calhoun County Jail with bond set at $3,000. As of Tuesday, he was not listed as an inmate in the jail’s online roster. His next court date is scheduled for Oct. 27.
Third-degree assault is a Class A misdemeanor, punishable by up to a year in the county jail and up to a $6,000 fine upon conviction.
The Star typically withholds the identities of those charged with sex crimes until they are convicted or plead guilty, as the stigma can linger even if the charges are dropped or the suspect is exonerated. While third-degree assault is not considered a sex crime in Alabama, The Star is withholding the suspects’ names due to the nature of the allegations.