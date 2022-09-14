 Skip to main content
The Beecham twins live a good and doubled life

Beecham dudes

Two young film fans from Piedmont approach Troy, right, and Roy for a photo during Christmas last year.

 Submitted photo

With keen anticipation, Borden Springs native Troy Beecham recently watched the new Sylvester Stallone movie, “Samaritan,” available on Amazon Prime TV. He is in two of the movie’s background scenes. 

His appearance is one of dozens of roles he has had in both A- and B-list movies, television, live stage shows and independently produced films over the years.