Sunny day equals a fun Earth Day trail festival

folks in pmont

Hundreds of tourists and Piedmont residents attended the Celebrate Trails Day Festival held at Optimist Park beside the Chief Ladiga Trail, which is located behind Exit Realty Foothills and Rustic on Main Street. Food trucks, music, and games were available to guests.

 Sherry Kughn / The Anniston Star

Bikers and hikers passing along on the nearby Ladiga Trail celebrated Earth Day by enjoying the 70-degree, sunny and breezy day, and a festival.

At 8 a.m. Saturday, hikers organized by Wild Alabama had gathered on the Pinhoti Trail and bikers from two sites in Anniston and Jacksonville, where they had gathered as a group, were passing through Piedmont on the Ladiga Trail by late morning. The festival was in full swing by noon.

boys dog

Grayson Triplett, left, Cooper Gray and Cooper’s dog, Jesse, choose a comfy place to eat pizza beneath a tree in Optimist Park.

Staff Writer Sherry Kughn: 256-236-1551. 