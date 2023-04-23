Sunny day equals a fun Earth Day trail festival

Purchase an online subscription to our website for $7.99 a month with automatic renewal or purchase a full year subscription for only $69.99 with automatic renewal. Each online subscription gives you full access to all of our newspaper websites and mobile applications. To cancel you may contact Customer Service @ 256-235-9253 or email ggray@annistonstar.com.
This service allows you continued access past our online paywall for the duration of your subscription. For further assitance, please call our office at 256-235-9258 or send an email containing your name, address and phone number to ggray@annistonstar.com.
Hundreds of tourists and Piedmont residents attended the Celebrate Trails Day Festival held at Optimist Park beside the Chief Ladiga Trail, which is located behind Exit Realty Foothills and Rustic on Main Street. Food trucks, music, and games were available to guests.
Bikers and hikers passing along on the nearby Ladiga Trail celebrated Earth Day by enjoying the 70-degree, sunny and breezy day, and a festival.
At 8 a.m. Saturday, hikers organized by Wild Alabama had gathered on the Pinhoti Trail and bikers from two sites in Anniston and Jacksonville, where they had gathered as a group, were passing through Piedmont on the Ladiga Trail by late morning. The festival was in full swing by noon.
Piedmont’s Celebrate Trails Day Festival on Saturday was a success, judging by the noon crowd at Optimist Park alongside the Ladiga Trail. About 200 diners listened to country music, ate lunch and enjoyed the shady park as they sat at the new tables near what will soon be Pinhoti Pizza Company. Kevin and Maggie’s Cunningham new restaurant wasn’t quite ready for the festival, but they hope to have it open later this summer.
Several well-known outdoor groups had teamed up to organize activities related to Earth Day and the festival, such as the Alabama Trails Foundation, the Northeast Alabama Bicycle Association, Wild Alabama, the University of Alabama Center for Economic Development and Jacksonville State University. The Rails to Trails Conservancy also supported multiple events across the country.
At 4 p.m., Sky Smith said she had originally arrived at noon, left the festival and returned with her niece, Lacey Spicer. Smith said she loves to come to all the festivals in Piedmont, her hometown.
“I am a big foodie, and I love to try new foods,” she said. By her afternoon visit, she had tried the Send Noodz food truck’s noodle bowl, street corn from the taco truck, and Slushie.
David and Ali Dugan and David’s brother, Shannon Horn, have opened a new ice cream shop that faces the festival site. It is called Rustic Cow Creamery and features homemade ice cream. They had sold out of some flavors by late afternoon. The Dugans also own Rustic on Main, a new shopping mall that was full of customers Saturday.
A popular food truck sold bison burgers. The bison meat comes from the Boundary Line Bison Ranch in Piedmont owned by D.J. and Misha White.
Blocks away from the festival at the Eubanks Welcome Center, greeter Eddie Baldwin said the festival had brought in more than usual the number of bikers and walkers. He estimated that one out of five people come into the center to get a drink of water, rest and talk, and about 20 of them had visited the center by 3:30 p.m. Saturday. Baldwin, a friendly retiree and former city councilman, said he is feeling proud of the growth that the downtown area is currently experiencing with its new businesses that cater to the hikers and bikers, such as restaurants, a bike supply store, a bike rental business and more. About 15 to 20 new tourist rental homes have opened up in the city in recent years.
Biker Jim Epik, a 64-year-old Pennsylvania native who now lives in Weaver, pulled off the Ladiga Trail long enough to say he fell in love with the area decades ago. He bought a home along the trail in Weaver and rides the trail to Piedmont three to four times a week.
Kelli Burgess of Riverside and her friend, Sharon Gilliland, also of Riverside, said they ride the trail at least two times a week. At the festival, they sat and talked with well-known athlete and biker Brooke Nelson, former organizer of the Cheaha Challenge.
Burgess said the trail offers a safe ride.
“I used to ride the road a lot, but people around here don’t respect bikers, and the road got too dangerous,” she said. “This is a great trail, even though some of its places are rough in places. They ground down the places where the roots made it rough, but I don’t know what else they can do except maybe put cement on it.”
At the festival Cooper Gray, 13, and Grayson Triplett, 14, sat beneath a tree and ate pizza they bought at a nearby food truck. Grayson’s dog. Jesse, stuck its nose in some of their leftovers.
Overall, the great weather, the lively music and food of all kinds contributed to a perfect festival.