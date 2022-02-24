Study of Piedmont’s ‘walkability’ complete

A recently completed study designed to benefit hikers and cyclists in Piedmont is expected to be an advantage in helping the city obtain federal grants.
The study, the results of which should help make the Chief Ladiga and Pinhoti trails more user-friendly, was initiated in November by the staff of the University of Alabama Center for Economic Development and the board of the Alabama Trails Foundation. Staff members approached Piedmont’s mayor and council and asked for help from the seniors at Piedmont High School to walk throughout assigned areas of the city to study sidewalks, crosswalks, traffic patterns, with an eye toward telling hikers and cyclists how to find rest and assistance throughout the downtown area.
Students were also tasked with noting obstacles that might prevent visitors from being safe, such as bushes that obstruct drivers’ views of pedestrians.
“The majority of the city’s features rated at least a fair rating,” said DeForest Tuggle, who works for the UA Center. “One group of students found that a section of the city is poor, and one group said another section of the city was good. The majority of their responses were that the features were fair.”
The mediocre results — none of the features was excellent — did not discourage Piedmont Mayor Bill Baker, who said he and the council are open to improvements, especially if they can receive grant money to help.
“We make repairs often,” Baker said, “and we have some repair work scheduled on the sidewalks this week or next. If we can get grant money, that will broaden the project and help us maybe add more sidewalks and signage.”
Putting the city in a good position to receive grants is one of the purposes of the survey. The new infrastructure law passed by Congress in 2021 will allow those who have information about their needs, such as data found in surveys and studies, to be among those who are chosen to receive grants.
“Having these data points will put Piedmont higher on the list,” Tuggle said. “The government officials will know exactly where the grant money can go.”
Tuggle also reached out to Rajiv Myana, a senior planner for the East Alabama Planning and Development Commission. He designed a trail loop and logo so that other cities can take part in similar surveys and reports.
The UA Center and the Alabama Trails Project hope to carry the survey-and-study program to other cities in Calhoun County and beyond.
“Piedmont has huge potential because of the trails,” Myana said, referring to the Chief Ladiga Trail and to the Pinhoti Trail, which runs near but not into the city. “Both trails are natural assets in East Alabama, and they give the places within a 30-mile radius recognition, places such as Little River Canyon and Cheaha.”
The study found that many areas in Piedmont have cracked, uneven sidewalks or no sidewalks at all. There is no signage along the Chief Ladiga Trail that points visitors to the features the city offers, such as restrooms, restaurants and shopping areas. The trail offers few places where people can rest, but the city does have an attractive welcome center located on the trail.
Cindy Ragland, the director of the foundation, believes strongly that trails must have connectivity with cities’ and towns’ residents to realize the trails’ social and economic relevance, which are needed for the trails’ sustainability.
“We are pleased to be partners with the city of Piedmont in this walkability assessment,” Ragland said. “The Alabama Trails Foundation is willing to continue working with Piedmont to help demonstrate how the data collected by the students can build stronger proposals for funding to improve access to the two trails.”
“I am trying to bring awareness to our natural resources,” said Maggie Cunningham, a Piedmont business owner and resident who sits on the foundation’s board. “Economic development is a way the community and the county can realize the potential of the Ladiga Trail, the Terrapin Creek and the Pinhoti. We are hoping to position all towns near here to look at where we are and see where we need to be.”
Baker and other members of the Piedmont City County have copies of the recent study.