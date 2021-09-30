Student’s deed pushes back against internet-inspired vandalism

Sometimes educators get tired of student antics, but, at other times, they are impressed.
Recently, Piedmont High School Principal Adam Clemons had a student ask if he might make a repair. The student, junior Deonte Macon, had noticed that one of the hinge pins that held a door shut in a boys’ restroom stall had fallen out. Clemons saw him trying to fix it and found a hammer. The handy student laid on the floor and hammered the pin back into place.
The act gave Clemons a chance to post the deed on a social media site for administrators only. It received more than 3,000 likes.
One reason for the large response is that educators across the nation have, in recent weeks, seen an increase in vandalism. A group on the website Tiktok, called Devious Licks — among other names — showed quickly disappearing videos with students stealing toilet paper, soap and paper towels. The problem escalated and, the videos began showing broken bathroom mirrors, sinks and dispensers, and then grew to include vandalism outside restrooms and outside the school.
Two weeks ago, Tiktok banned the group Devious Licks and related sites.
The incident follows much national and international attention given to the effects on children by social media sites, such as Facebook, Twitter, Tiktok, Instagram and others. Currently, parents and educators are scrutinizing the negative effects that Facebook has on girls’ body image.
Calhoun County Schools Safety and Security Director Randy Reaves said the administration had learned about the trend.
“We notified all the administrators last week when we heard about it,” Reaves said, “and we are being alert to it and keeping our eyes out for it. So far, we haven’t been affected by it.”
The attention given to destructive students made Clemons even more impressed with Deonte.
“It was nice to see him take the initiative to fix the problem,” Clemons said. “He is a good and respectful student who talks to others and smiles a lot. Ironically, while I was helping him, he showed me a problem with a toilet in another stall, and he knew what we needed to do to fix it.”