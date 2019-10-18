The car and truck meet scheduled for Saturday at Stroked Out Diesel Service in Piedmont has been rescheduled due to rain, shop staff said.
Breana Marlow, business development manager at Stroked Out, said Friday afternoon that Saturday’s forecasts of rain led event management to push the meet to Sunday at 1 p.m.
“If it’s still raining that day those outdoor events may not happen,” Marlow said of the burnout and truck tug-of-war competitions. “If it’s raining enough and we feel it’s not safe enough to do them, we won’t.”
The indoor car show, however, is set to run Sunday from 1-8 p.m., she said.
“Hopefully it won’t be raining, but if it is, we’ll still be there,” Marlow said. “It’s really a waiting game.”
National Weather Service meteorologist Gerald Satterwhite, who works with the service’s Calera office, confirmed that rain is expected Saturday, though severe conditions aren’t in the forecast.
Sunday should have lower chances of rain, before a cold front sweeps in from the west Monday. Northwest Alabama could see some severe weather, but by the time the system reaches northeast Alabama, it will have weakened, he said.
“There should be no big hazards, like high winds or flooding rain or anything like that,” Satterwhite said of the Calhoun County area.