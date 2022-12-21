Solar-powered parking station dedicated in Piedmont

Purchase an online subscription to our website for $7.99 a month with automatic renewal or purchase a full year subscription for only $69.99 with automatic renewal. Each online subscription gives you full access to all of our newspaper websites and mobile applications. To cancel you may contact Customer Service @ 256-235-9253 or email ggray@annistonstar.com.
This service allows you continued access past our online paywall for the duration of your subscription. For further assitance, please call our office at 256-235-9258 or send an email containing your name, address and phone number to ggray@annistonstar.com.
Representatives from the Alabama Municipal Electric Authority, the City of Piedmont and the Calhoun County Chamber of Commerce recently attended a dedication of the Alabama Municipal Electric Authority Solar Parking Canopy located in Piedmont. FROM LEFT: Fred Clark, AMEA President & CEO; Shea Miller, board member of the Calhoun County Area Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Center who also represents Alabama’s U.S. Representative Mike Rogers; Corey Horton, Piedmont Electrical Superintendent; Arthur Bishop, AMEA Manager of Transmission and Distribution Technology Support; Piedmont Mayor Bill Baker; Mark Bentley, Alabama Clean Fuels Coalition; Mark Gidley, Alabama District 29 representative; and Linda Hearn, executive director of the Calhoun County Area Chamber and Visitors Center.
The Alabama Municipal Electric Authority, the public power utility for Piedmont, installed a 24-kilowatt solar panel in the west end of the parking lot of 109 North Center Avenue as part of the company’s Solar Research Project.
On Thursday of last week, the Alabama Municipal Electric Authority (AMEA) and the City of Piedmont dedicated Calhoun County’s first solar parking canopy owned by a city.
Both the city and the company celebrated the completion of the canopy with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.
The AMEA, the public power utility for Piedmont, installed the 24-kilowatt solar panel in the west end of the parking lot of 109 North Center Avenue as part of the company’s Solar Research Project. The canopy has 80 solar panels and covers six parking spaces. The city does not charge for using the charge station.
“We were proud to be a part of the ribbon cutting for the new solar canopy at Piedmont City Hall,” said Linda Hearn, executive director of the Calhoun County Area Chamber & Visitors Center, who attended the event.
“We want to thank the Alabama Municipal Electric Authority for this economic development growth project for the City of Piedmont. Also, we are proud of the city for its leadership and participation in this project and for what it means to citizens and visitors to Calhoun County. “
Piedmont Mayor Bill Baker later said he appreciated the AMEA’s interest in making Piedmont a part of the Solar Research Project, which seeks cost-effective resources for the future.
“The panel was recently completed, and even though there are not many electric cars in Piedmont, as time goes on visitors can come in, use the Ladiga Trail, enjoy our restaurants and do any of the activities in our city as they charge their cars,” Baker said. “The AMEA serves 11 cities in Alabama, and its representatives wanted a solar panel in each of the cities. They funded 100 percent of the project and didn’t charge us one penny.”