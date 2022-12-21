 Skip to main content
Solar-powered parking station dedicated in Piedmont

Alabama Municipal Electric Authority pays for project

Representatives from the Alabama Municipal Electric Authority, the City of Piedmont and the Calhoun County Chamber of Commerce recently attended a dedication of the Alabama Municipal Electric Authority Solar Parking Canopy located in Piedmont. FROM LEFT: Fred Clark, AMEA President & CEO; Shea Miller, board member of the Calhoun County Area Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Center who also represents Alabama’s U.S. Representative Mike Rogers; Corey Horton, Piedmont Electrical Superintendent; Arthur Bishop, AMEA Manager of Transmission and Distribution Technology Support; Piedmont Mayor Bill Baker; Mark Bentley, Alabama Clean Fuels Coalition; Mark Gidley, Alabama District 29 representative; and Linda Hearn, executive director of the Calhoun County Area Chamber and Visitors Center.

On Thursday of last week, the Alabama Municipal Electric Authority (AMEA) and the City of Piedmont dedicated Calhoun County’s first solar parking canopy owned by a city.

Both the city and the company celebrated the completion of the canopy with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The Alabama Municipal Electric Authority, the public power utility for Piedmont, installed a 24-kilowatt solar panel in the west end of the parking lot of 109 North Center Avenue as part of the company’s Solar Research Project.

