Shop in Piedmont pairs unlikely popular products

guns and fudge

Greg and Jennifer South are the owners of a unique store in Piedmont where the business model is an unlikely pairing — guns and fudge.

 Ashley Morrison / The Anniston Star

PIEDMONT — Just off U.S. 278 on Alabama 9 is a shop called the Chief Ladiga Trading Post which sells coffee, upscale selections of gourmet fudge — and guns. 

Its atmosphere and decor at 614 North Main St. could easily be something out of Gatlinburg, Tenn. 