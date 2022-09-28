Shop in Piedmont pairs unlikely popular products

PIEDMONT — Just off U.S. 278 on Alabama 9 is a shop called the Chief Ladiga Trading Post which sells coffee, upscale selections of gourmet fudge — and guns.
Its atmosphere and decor at 614 North Main St. could easily be something out of Gatlinburg, Tenn.
Shop owners Jennifer and Greg South said that was what they were going for.
“I just always had the vision of, you know, we’ve got the mountains and the creeks and the trail. And I could just picture that kind of Gatlinburg feel, here in Piedmont,” Jennifer South said.
South said the coffee and fudge lends a more family appeal similar to a Bass Pro Shop, toning down the “militia” feel of the typical gun shop.
Greg said he and his wife try to keep a variety in their inventory — both the guns and the treats — so that customers can always find something they need or want.
“We have people come in from everywhere,” Greg said, including law enforcement and return customers.
“The little old lady that just left, she’s been in here many times. She just likes to shoot guns,” he said.
At the other side of the shop, Vivi Crawford spooned a hefty scoop of ice cream into her mouth. Her favorite, she said, is the cotton candy flavor with added chocolate chips. Her mother, Lacy Crawford, said they have family in Centre and like to stop in on their way for a treat once a week.
“I take it to work. My boss loves it. We love trying all the different flavors that they have,” she said.
Crawford said she felt the shop was a nice little surprise to Piedmont’s retail lineup.
“We love the eclectic selections that they have and all the unique flavors of fudge that most places don’t typically offer,” Crawford said. Pumpkin spice and red velvet are among those flavors.
The owners originally owned a coffee shop turned restaurant in the downtown area called the Solid Rock. Jennifer South ran the Solid Rock for nearly 15 years while her husband owned a gun shop across the street from the restaurant.
“I was exhausted,” South said.
South said she didn’t know what to do once she sold the restaurant because she didn’t know anything about guns. However, she’s always loved coffee, loved spending time in places like Cave Spring, Ga., and liked the way they had their fudge.
The Main Street location became available in 2019. Now, the store brings in folks from all over the state for its eclectic variety and decor.
“It’s become kind of a destination point. I’m just amazed. Especially Saturdays — they kind of just want to take a little day trip and not go too far,” South said.