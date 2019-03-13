A Calhoun County grand jury indicted a Union Springs man earlier this month after he was charged in connection with the death of a 20-year-old Piedmont man in November.
Richard Donnell Lane, 25, was indicted on two counts of first-degree robbery and one count of manslaughter.
Two of Lane’s indictments allege that he used a firearm Nov. 28 during the course of a robbery and recklessly caused a person’s death.
A third indictment accused Lane of using a firearm the same day to take money from another person.
All of the indictments stated that Lane was aiding and abetting 23-year-old Trevon Tarique Fletcher when the offenses were committed.
Lane was the second person to be charged in connection with the death of Chandler Gage Garcia. Fletcher was arrested Jan. 4 and Lane was arrested Jan. 18. Each were charged with one count of first degree robbery.
Piedmont police told The Star in January that Lane and Fletcher were charged after Garcia was shot Nov. 28 outside his home on South Fifth Avenue. Garcia was flown to Erlanger Hospital in Chattanooga, police said, where he died the next day.
Staff at the Calhoun County Jail said Tuesday that Lane was booked into the jail with bond set at $100,000 for a first-degree robbery charge and was released on bond later that month. Lane was booked into the jail again Tuesday with bond set at $200,000.
Fletcher remained in the Calhoun County Jail on Wednesday with bond set at $300,000 for three first-degree robbery charges and no bond for his manslaughter charge.
Lane and Fletcher are both scheduled to appear in court for arraignments April 25 at 9 a.m.
First-degree robbery is a Class A felony. If convicted, Lane and Fletcher could each face a life sentence in prison and owe up to $60,000 in fines, according to state law. Manslaughter is a Class B felony, which can result in a 20-year prison sentence and a maximum of $30,000 in fines.