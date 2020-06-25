Possum Trot shooting case waived to grand jury

A Possum Trot woman opted Thursday to send her case for review by a Calhoun County grand jury after she was charged with shooting a teenage girl and shooting at several others in March.
Amanda Nicole McElroy, 35, waived her preliminary hearing Thursday afternoon in Calhoun County District Judge Randy Moeller’s courtroom.
Calhoun County sheriff’s deputies charged McElroy on March 18 with attempted murder and five counts of shooting into an occupied vehicle.
Deputies told The Star in March that McElroy’s daughter had used racial slurs against a group of teenagers and McElroy told them to come to her home on Possum Trot Road near Piedmont.
When the teenagers arrived, deputies said McElroy fired at them, striking a girl in the buttocks. The teenagers drove to Jacksonville, where they approached an officer who called an ambulance for the girl.
Deputies said McElroy told them the teenagers had fired at her and grazed her son, but her son told deputies she was lying.
McElroy was booked into the Calhoun County Jail with bond set at $105,000. She was released on bond March 18, the day of her arrest.
Attempted murder is a Class A felony. If convicted, McElroy could face a life sentence in prison and owe up to a $60,000 fine.
Shooting into an occupied vehicle is a Class B felony, punishable by up to two decades in prison and up to a $30,000 fine.