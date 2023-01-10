Piedmont's Veterans Park vandalized

Vandals struck Veterans Park in Piedmont during the New Year’s weekend holiday, and it’s not the first time, officials say.
Responding to a report to city workers that something was wrong with the swing that physically challenged children are able to use, parks and recreation department director Jeff Formby went to the park and realized the grounds had been vandalized.
The nuts, bolts and hooks that held together the ramp and wheelchair swing had been stolen. In addition, the thieves had taken the nuts and bolts from the park’s picnic tables, moved the tables and piled them in a corner of the park, upside down. Fortunately, Formby had the materials on hand to repair the items, and he estimated the price of replacing them will be about $10.
Worse, however, the culprits also vandalized the veterans’ markers by digging up the sand around them and scattering it on the markers and on a military statue.
“It is very sad that someone would do this at our Veterans Park,” Piedmont Mayor Bill Baker said on Facebook. He asked anyone who might have seen something suspicious to contact the Piedmont Police Department.
“I want everyone to know that the park is very safe and has a family atmosphere,” Baker said Monday. “People enjoy walking there and playing basketball, and some people enjoy the skateboard section of the park during warm weather. It is a nice environment, but occasionally things happen that are disheartening.”
Formby said vandals have hit the park before.
“People are not taking care of stuff like they used to,” he said. “This is not the first time that someone has taken things apart.”
One person who posted on Facebook suggested setting a curfew and fining the parents who are not making sure their children abide by it. Several other Piedmont residents expressed their anger about the issue online and said there should be more respect, especially for veterans.
Piedmont police Chief Nathan Johnson said there is a curfew for the city’s parks and other public property beginning at 10 p.m. and ending 30 minutes before dawn.
“We are watching and paying attention,” he said. “If we catch someone vandalizing the property there, they will be held accountable.”
Baker said there are cameras at the park that did not catch the vandals, and the city plans to add cameras.
Staff Writer Sherry Kughn: 256-236-1551.