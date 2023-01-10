 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured
The nuts and bolts of theft

Piedmont's Veterans Park vandalized

Piedmont Veterans Park

Vandals struck Veterans Park in Piedmont during the New Year’s weekend holiday, and it’s not the first time, officials say.

 

 By Sherry Kughn, Star Staff Writer, skughn@annistonstar.com

Vandals struck Veterans Park in Piedmont during the New Year’s weekend holiday, and it’s not the first time, officials say.

Responding to a report to city workers that something was wrong with the swing that physically challenged children are able to use, parks and recreation department director Jeff Formby went to the park and realized the grounds had been vandalized.

Staff Writer Sherry Kughn: 256-236-1551. 