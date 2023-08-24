Piedmont woman dies in house fire

A structural fire in the early morning hours Tuesday claimed the life of a Piedmont woman, officials say.
Beth Rhodes Stone, 60, of Piedmont, was pronounced dead after first responders worked for several hours to reach her, a recent news release stated.
First responders became aware of the incident at 12:45 a.m. Tuesday when they received a call of a house fire with a possible entrapment.
“Piedmont firefighters and Piedmont police officers made several attempts to reach the victim, but were unsuccessful,” the news release stated.
The release stated that first responders worked diligently for several hours to combat the flames and locate Stone.
Piedmont police Chief Nathan Johnson said that Stone was on the phone with dispatchers during the incident when she stopped responding.
Stone’s body was finally found and Calhoun County Coroner Pat Brown pronounced the victim’s time of death at 12:52 a.m.
According to Johnson, Stone lived in the house with her husband.
Several agencies were dispatched to the scene, including Piedmont fire, police, Piedmont Rescue and EMS, Spring Garden Fire Department and the Alabama State Fire Marshal’s office.
The release stated that the cause of the fire is still under investigation at this time.
“Our hearts and prayers are with the Stone family during this time. Thank you to all the Agencies, Officers, Firefighters, Rescue Personnel, and friends and family of the victim that helped during this tragic event,” Piedmont police wrote in a social media post.
