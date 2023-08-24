 Skip to main content
Piedmont woman dies in house fire

Fire scene

A fire at this location early Tuesday morning is seen as the cause of a Piedmont woman's death, authorities said.

 Ashley Morrison / The Anniston Star

A structural fire in the early morning hours Tuesday claimed the life of a Piedmont woman, officials say. 

Beth Rhodes Stone, 60, of Piedmont, was pronounced dead after first responders worked for several hours to reach her, a recent news release stated. 

