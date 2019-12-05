Piedmont wins another title with another Hayes

AUBURN — When Taylor Hayes quarterbacked Piedmont High School to a pair of state football championships in 2015 and 2016, he managed to keep his emotions in check.
After watching his little brother wear Piedmont blue and gold and quarterback his old team to another state title, Taylor had a little trouble keeping it in.
"I'm getting emotional just talking about it," said Taylor, his voice breaking briefly, after watching his brother Jack Hayes lead Piedmont to a 26-24 win over Mobile Christian in Thursday's Class 3A championship game.
This marked Piedmont's fourth trip to the state finals in five years and third state championship in that span. The Bulldogs also won a state title in 2009. All four championships came under head coach Steve Smith.
Taylor was named most valuable player for the state finals when he was a junior and senior. Jack, only a freshman, won the same honor Thursday after scoring two touchdowns and completing passes for two more, including the winning touchdown to Jakari Foster with less than a minute to play.
Jack was the story of Thursday's game — he even intercepted a pass to shut down Mobile Christian's final play.
Now a student at Jacksonville State, Taylor wasn't a distant bystander to Jack's success. Taylor mentored his brother, telling him early in the week that he should keep playing hard, even if it began to look bad, as it did when Piedmont started the fourth quarter trailing by 10 points.
Taylor was on the sideline for Friday's game, and he even snuck into the postgame news conference to watch Smith and several Piedmont players, including Jack, field questions from reporters.
Afterward, Taylor snuck back out and was headed to the locker room at Auburn's Jordan-Hare Stadium before being intercepted by a couple of this year's players, who wanted to hug him and share the moment.
"People always try to compare him to me and all this, and I understand why they do that," Taylor said, "but he's his own person, and I think today he showed that. I had my little era at Piedmont, and he's going to have him one that's probably going to be longer than what I had."
Taylor then emphasized again, "I'm extremely proud of him."
Their father, Mike Hayes, coached the Piedmont football team from 1998 to 2001. He is the current superintendent of Piedmont City Schools.
Asked about his latest championship-winning son, Mike said, “He’s been around football his whole life and followed and watched his brother play his whole life. He’s had a good example to follow, and he’s got composure beyond his years for sure. I think a lot of that can be attributed to following in his footsteps and watching him on Friday nights and other times and just accepting that’s how it’s supposed to be done."
Mike said he was "blown away" by Jack's composure Thursday. With more than three minutes to play, Piedmont trailed 24-20 but had the ball at its own 34-yard line — 66 yards away from a touchdown that could win the game.
Jack directed his team downfield, ending the drive with a 27-yard pass to a streaking Foster for a touchdown with 35 seconds to play.
"It goes to show how beyond his years he really is, athletic-wise and mentally, to be able to handle that pressure," Taylor said. "Three minutes to go, down four, and put together a drive to win the state championship to score? That's amazing."