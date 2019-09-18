On Saturday, Piedmont residents can relax, enjoy some food and watch vehicles battle it out in tug-of-war and burnout competitions.
The Piedmont Truck/Car Meet is planned from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. in the parking lot of Stroked Out Diesel Services — what used to be the Bingo USA building in Piedmont. Automobile owners who think their ride has what it takes can enter for the chance to win the $500 payout that goes to the victor of each competition.
Kevin Rollins, event organizer, held a similar meet in Centre recently.
“I only advertised it for a week and we had almost 300 vehicles,” Rollins said. “In Cherokee County we don’t have anything to do, just like in Piedmont.”
According to Rollins, trophies for six different classifications of vehicle in the competitions will be available, where everything from four-wheel drive trucks to motorcycles will be pitted against each other to determine which can leave the longest track of burnt rubber or can tow the most. Prospective vehicle drivers can pay a $10 entry fee to enter for their chance to take home the $500.
Rollins said the event would be fun to watch, with food available from various vendors and inflatable play areas for children.
“It’s just a good thing for the community. We’ll have inflatables and food and stuff,” Rollins said. “I’m a little worried about getting complaints because of the racket, but I think it’s a pretty neat thing for the community to come out and see.”
Saturday’s meet is the first of what Rollins hopes will turn into a monthly competition on the third Saturday of each month. Rollins said every meet would be free, with the exception of one meet closer to Christmas, where he hopes to raise money for a toy drive.