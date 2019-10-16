The massive turnout for last month’s car and truck meet in Piedmont might not have been so surprising, if the business that put on the event had promoted it.
More than 3,000 people visited Stroked Out Diesel Services during its first event on Sept. 21, according to Breana Marlow, the repair shop’s business development manager. The building and parking lot — the former Bingo USA on U.S. 278 — was crammed full of vehicles. Marlow estimates the lot has about 800 parking spaces, but none was free that night, with cars parking in the grass around the lot to get in. Some estimates the city provided to her put the number higher — up to about 5,000 visitors throughout the day.
“It was definitely insane, the turnout we had,” said Marlow, the primary event organizer, by phone Wednesday. “We didn’t promote the first event, but we saw the turnout and realized there are a lot of people excited for us to be here and they want something happening in Piedmont.”
This Saturday’s event, starting at 3 p.m., will have more of what made the first run a success. That includes a burnout competition from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., a truck tug-of-war contest in the late evening and food, games, a DJ playing music and bounce-houses for kids, with an indoor car show full of collectible rides.
Anyone whose eyes stopped on “truck tug-of-war” can rest assured they’ve read it correctly: Two trucks are tied by chain — “I believe it has some type of application for tractors,” Marlow said of the binding — and they wrestle out a tug-of-war with horsepower to see which is stronger. In a similar vein, the burnout contest sees vehicles hitched to a tractor to keep them from moving while they spin their tires and burn rubber, casting off clouds of smoke like industrial smokestacks.
“I saw a lot of people really excited for the burnout portion of the event,” said Marlow. “It’s something different that they had not seen or even really heard of.”
Competitors can register for both events Saturday, she said. There were 100 slots for the indoor car show, but most of those have sold out. Car owners can pre-register for the event by calling the shop at 256-447-6177 while space remains.
Piedmont Mayor Bill Baker said by phone Wednesday that he’d seen the massive attendance factor firsthand, without “a spot to be found as far as parking” that evening.
“It’s just so exciting,” Baker said. “It just brings so many people into the city.”
Baker said the nearby restaurants like Jack’s, Huddle House and McDonald’s were full of customers during the last event. Another restaurant owner told Baker that he was keeping his place, which usually closes at 8 p.m., open until midnight.
“It’s just a big impact for us,” Baker said. “Anytime you have a big crowd going it’s going to create revenues for the city.”
Marlow said the event was intended to be a one-off, for which the business paid out of pocket. This time around there’s an admission fee of $5 per vehicle to help offset costs. Paid entry comes with entry to a raffle drawing for a variety of racing and auto goods, including clothing, Thermoses and gas cans. It might become a monthly fixture in Piedmont if this Saturday goes well, she said.
“By no means are we trying to make money on it; we’ve got our other business,” Marlow said, “but we would like to break even.”
The shop is open to sponsorships to help the event grow and develop, she said. Eventually she’d like to be able to use money raised at the event for outreach, if possible.
“We would love to get to the point where these events could be an opportunity to donate and help the community in some way,” Marlow said.