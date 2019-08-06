PIEDMONT — The Piedmont City Council wants motorists to slow down just a little bit more in the downtown district.
The council put that wish in the form of a vote at its meeting Tuesday night and lowered the speed limit on portions of Center Avenue from 20 to 15 mph. The street was improved with some repaving work last week.
Councilman Greg South, who brought up the idea of lowering the limit and made the motion, said the number of people parking along the streets to visit downtown businesses make it a safety concern.
“That’s the only area in the whole city that you can get into your car and cross the street to go into a business,” South said. “Kids are walking across the streets, people are getting in and out.”
The move also comes in response to complaints from residents that the repaved portions are still too bumpy, something Mayor Bill Baker said driving the speed limit will fix.
“Yes there’s still a little hump and a bump, but not if you go slow,” Baker said. “I went through it at 20 miles per hour and went over the crosswalks very smoothly. I think the 15 miles per hour will help.”
During the meeting, the council heard from Toby Marlow, who will bring his diesel repair business, Stroked Out Diesel Services, to the former bingo building in the city.
Marlow said his business, which repairs and constructs diesel engines, will be up and running at full capacity within two weeks, with plans to add a tire and lube center and an assembly line system for building engines that will employ about 25-35 people, many of whom Marlow hopes will be local high schoolers.
“We’re going to try to train some of these kids so we can get some pretty good talent out of the town and it will be a long-term investment for the company and town,” Marlow said.
In other business, the council:
Approved the purchase of new equipment for the fire department, which will only cost the city around $3,500 after a $59,000 grant for equipment from the Federal Emergency Management Agency
Heard that the fire department would be installing smoke detectors free of charge to anyone in the city’s fire district who wants one on Aug. 24.
Heard an offer from Spire Alabama to purchase and begin to operate the city’s natural gas system for $4,200,000. The offer will expire Aug. 30.