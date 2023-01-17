 Skip to main content
Piedmont shooting case moves to grand jury proceedings

Calhoun County district court Judge Randy Moeller found enough probable cause to bind to a grand jury the murder case of a juvenile victim that was shot and killed on New Years Eve in Piedmont.

On Dec. 31, just before midnight, Paul Joshua Baker, 19, of Piedmont, allegedly shot and killed a 13-year-old boy at the 4000 block of Old Piedmont-Gadsden highway in Piedmont, officials stated in a news release.

Paul Baker

Paul Joshua Baker
Juvenile dies in New Years Eve shooting

Staff Writer Ashley Morrison: 256-236-1551. On Twitter: @AshMorrison1105.