PIEDMONT — Gary Stewart never knew his father.
“I got to know him through pictures and few letters that he sent to my mom,” Stewart, 66, told a crowd of more than 100 at the Piedmont Memorial Day Program Saturday morning.
Stewart’s father, Gerald W. Stewart, had been deployed to Korea and was killed on the 14th day of his tour of duty.
Today the elder Stewart’s name is one of three engraved in gold letters on the Piedmont War Memorial — all who died in the Korean War — which served as the backdrop to his speech.
Stewart said that both of his grandfathers met the train when his father’s remains arrived.
“I have the flag that draped his casket, I have the Purple Heart,” Stewart said as several American flags flapped in an unusually hot May breeze.
Every Memorial Day is a special day for Stewart.
“I feel very proud to be an American number one, very proud a member of my family was called on in defense of the great freedoms that we enjoy each and every day, and just to be a part of this community is just a really blessing,” Stewart said.
Stewart is a pastor at the nearby Philadelphia Baptist Church.
Noah Morgan, 17, and his fellow Civil Air Patrol members were in charge of posting the colors for the ceremony.
Morgan said his father, grandfather and great-grandfather all served in the military and said the Memorial Day program made him feel very patriotic.
“I’m glad that we celebrate what matters most in this country, the people that’s come before us and fought for our freedom,” Morgan said before his group posted the colors.
“Everybody here has probably had a family member in their family that are veterans that have fought wars ... they come to things like this so that we can keep the country running,” said the teen, who added that he is going to enlist in the Air Force.
Piedmont Mayor Bill Baker said he was really proud that the Piedmont Disabled American Veterans Chapter took the steps to make the Memorial Day program happen at Veterans Memorial Park, and that chapter members were there to honor those who made the “ultimate sacrifice, giving their lives.”
“I appreciate what they did so that I can continue to enjoy the freedoms that I experience everyday, I pray for the families of those that have fallen and know this is a hard day for them,” Baker said.
Rick Freeman, Commander of the Piedmont DAV and Commander of the Piedmont Area Veterans Association, said a Memorial Day event has been held each year since 1983 to “honor our lost.”
Freeman said that it was touching to see the young people involved in the program, the East Central Alabama Young Marines and the Civil Air Patrol.
“It’s very touching to have the families and all here, to let them know we still care about them and the sacrifice they gave,” said Freeman.
The wreath-laying ceremony included Mindy Long, widow of Dan Long, who was once the Unit Commander of the ECA Young Marines.