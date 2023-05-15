 Skip to main content
Piedmont’s Strawberry Festival attracts about 3,000 guests

The weather at the Piedmont Strawberry Festival was perfect, although by mid-day those wishing to stay cool had to stay out of the sun.

 Sherry Kughn / The Anniston Star

Children at the 2nd Annual Piedmont Strawberry Festival, hosted by business owners Maggie and Kevin Cunningham, seemed to show more cuteness than usual as they petted mild-mannered dogs.

One toddler, Ophelia Hardy of Piedmont, decided the grass was a fine place to lie down, to the chagrin of her grandmother, Deborah Burrell of Jasper.

