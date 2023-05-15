Piedmont’s Strawberry Festival attracts about 3,000 guests

Children at the 2nd Annual Piedmont Strawberry Festival, hosted by business owners Maggie and Kevin Cunningham, seemed to show more cuteness than usual as they petted mild-mannered dogs.
One toddler, Ophelia Hardy of Piedmont, decided the grass was a fine place to lie down, to the chagrin of her grandmother, Deborah Burrell of Jasper.
“She’s already had a nap,” she said. “I don’t know why she is doing that.”
The adults had fun too as they shopped, enjoyed the treats sold at a dozen or so food trucks, and listened to country music by country music singer Sam Holladay of Cartersville, Ga.
Kevin said the crowd was much bigger this year than last, and he estimated that about 3,000 guests came to Optimist Park where the festival was held.
Guests could buy the usual wall art, wood carvings and more, but Piedmont’s festival had one unusual item. Rock Valley Livestock and was selling cowhides for $300. The company is owned by Jennifer and Justin Turner.
“We sell beef, pork and lamb, and we sell the animals, too, said Jennifer.
The company often partners with Joseph Dothard whose family owns U Pick Strawberry farm and also runs Nances Creek Farm. The load of strawberries he brought to the festival sold out before the first hour. However, the strawberry cooking contest went well.
The U-Pick Strawberries farm is located at 832 Old Rocky Ridge Road, Jacksonville.
The strawberries will be available through early to mid June.
Staff Writer Sherry Kughn: 256-236-1551.