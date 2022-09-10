 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Piedmont’s Railroad Depot Museum gets grant

depot museum

The cathedral ceiling in the main room of the railroad depot in Piedmont was visible after one of the renovation phases. The latest renovation is due to be finished during 2023.

 Submitted photo

Calhoun County’s newest museum has received a $40,000 grant.

The Piedmont Historical Society and the City of Piedmont are moving forward with the renovation of the Railroad Depot Museum thanks, in part, to a grant from the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs. The society and the city are matching the grant with $8,000 this year to pay for labor and materials for the project.