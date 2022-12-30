Piedmont’s Polar Plunge set for Jan. 7

The new year in Piedmont will be celebrated in a manner that’s developed as a community tradition in recent years: The Piedmont Polar Plunge.
The 10th annual version of the chill for charity will take place at 10 a.m. Saturday, January 7. As in years past, the event will benefit Venecia’s Foundation, a Piedmont-based organization that helps cancer patients.
Registration for the polar plunge is from 9-9:45 a.m. at the Piedmont Aquatic Center, 150 Sports Complex Drive.
This year, the event’s founder, Randa Carroll, sister to Venecia Butler who died of cancer in 2015, is selling commemorative beach towels for $20. Those who take part in the plunge may have a towel for $15, which includes the registration cost for the event. Those who wish to only do the plunge will pay $10.
“This year, we are encouraging people to challenge someone to take the plunge,” Carroll said. “Someone said a group of employees are saying they will donate $100 if their boss will take the plunge, and a person who is nominated may pay $100 to ‘not do’ the plunge.”
Ten years ago, Butler was a four-time cancer survivor who became an author and lecturer to help others with cancer. She raised money to prepare bags for cancer patients to assist them during treatments, such as providing them with gas cards, turbans, soft seat belts pads, and products that give comfort to the patients.
Carroll later carried the effort forward that her sister had started.
