Piedmont’s Polar Plunge set for Jan. 7

The new year in Piedmont will be celebrated in a manner that’s developed as a community tradition in recent years: The Piedmont Polar Plunge.

The 10th annual version of the chill for charity will take place at 10 a.m. Saturday, January 7. As in years past, the event will benefit Venecia’s Foundation, a Piedmont-based organization that helps cancer patients.

Staff Writer Sherry Kughn: 256-236-1551. 