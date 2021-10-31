Piedmont’s Halloween celebration damp but successful

Saturday’s rainy weather did not dampen the spirit of Terry Batey, a member of the Piedmont Arts and Entertainment Committee.
“It’s been a great day,” he said, waving his arm toward the north end of Center Avenue from where he stood near a rented bouncy house. Even on a 58-degree day, a couple of barefooted, costumed boys slid down near Batey’s feet. They were oblivious to anything but bouncing, sliding and laughing.
Starting at mid-morning, dozens of vendors sold their jewelry, Christmas gifts, fry bread, candles and T-shirts beneath their tents. The aroma of onions and roasted wieners filled the air near the downtown gazebo, where a couple of food trucks sold everything from macaroni and cheese to boiled seafood. Customers lined up at the trucks, some with umbrellas and hooded jackets, others just bare-headed and eager to get a treat.
Music by the Piedmont Pickers poured out of the gazebo. Their guitars and singing provided music for the entire street.
Six-year-old Liam Miller held a gun-shaped balloon from Sam the Balloon Man. A pirate aimed a fake gun at the photographer and pulled the trigger. Dozens of other costumed “children of all ages” walked the streets, many waiting for 4 p.m., at which time the stores along Center Avenue would be giving away candy during the designated trick-or-treat hours that lasted until 6 p.m.
Victoria Feather, of the Kindled Feather, said the day’s sales were fine for her first venture into selling from a tent at a festival. Normally, she does her woodburning craft by taking and fulfilling orders for creating the images of people and pets on disks of wood.
“I needed a break and wanted to make things I wanted to make,” she said as she sat before a few disks with Christmas images on them, along with a few nature images and art that depicted football teams.
Marisa Preuninger, who oversaw the Jacksonville Farmers Market this summer, had made fry bread for the festival. The puffy, plate-sized bread was tasty enough to be eaten alone, but it also begged for a squirt or two of honey.
As some of the vendors began packing up their goods around 3:30, the costume contest was beginning. One entry was an entire family of Cosbys — father Cale, mother Kelly, and kids Silas, Colter and Colin. Win or lose, it didn’t matter. Everyone was happy, even if a little damp.