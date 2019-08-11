Trevin Brannon realized just how much his town of Piedmont was proud of his baseball team when everyone applauded him at his football practice.
“It was pretty cool,” Brannon said of the experience.
Brannon and the rest of his Dixie Youth Baseball 8-and-under league team brought home a World Series title from Louisiana on July 30, and they’ve been the talk of the town ever since.
They’ve been offered free snow cones, a free float down the river, secured recognition at a future Birmingham Barons game and even had Piedmont’s City Council discuss putting up signs at the city’s limits.
“That’s something that you can say about this area, they really support their sports,” said Nate Bragg, the manager of the championship-winning team.
The team won the Division II, machine pitch title at a tournament held in Ruston, La. After falling in the finals of the state tournament to be bumped down to the second division heading into the world series, the team went on a tear to sweep through the double-elimination tournament undefeated. They represented the state of Alabama in name during the tournament, but their jerseys, and following, were Piedmont blue-and-yellow.
After their state disappointment, Bragg said, his team had a renewed focus.
“They snapped out of it and looked like a completely different team,” Bragg said. “It really blew our minds.”
“We came together as a team and practiced hard,” Brannon said.
The team defeated squads from Florida and South Carolina on their way to the final round, where they beat a team from Texas 5-4 on a game winning hit from Brody Bostick.
“I think I hit it to left field,” Bostick said. “I was excited.”
Brannon, who got a hit on 14 of his 20 opportunities to bat during the world series, was named batting champion for the series.
Bragg, though, said the win was a total team effort.
“Really I could say something about all those guys,” Bragg said.
“Those guys” include, in addition to Brannon and Bostick, Noah and Shawn Carnes, Mitch Hanson, Braxton Sadler, Bryant Bragg and Sawyer Yakely from Piedmont and Keegan Mobely, Grant Maddox, Sawyer Howard and Briley Murray from Spring Garden.