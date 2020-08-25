Piedmont’s District 1 to require runoff

Bill Baker won the race for Piedmont mayor Tuesday, getting 607 votes compared to 346 for Matt Rogers and 6 for Wenford Dean Humphrey.
Piedmont’s council appointed Bill Baker, then a councilman, as mayor pro tem in 2013 before Mayor Rick Freeman resigned due to health issues. Baker was elected mayor in 2016.
Challenging the incumbent mayor was current District 4 Councilman Matt Rogers, a project engineer at Honda Precision Parts of Georgia.
Wenford Dean Humphrey also ran for the office.
In District 1 a runoff election will be held Oct. 6 to determine voters’ final choice. Tuesday they gave John T. Lawrence 46 votes compared to 40 for Steve Maddox and 6 for Corey Siskey.
Tuesday’s election was the second campaign for 29-year-old Siskey, who ran for the seat in 2016. Siskey lost his job as a private contractor delivering items for Mattress Max due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Lawrence is a retired Anniston police officer and he served as a Piedmont council member for 20 years ending in 2012.
Maddox, a Piedmont businessman, also ran for mayor in 2016.
Richard Williams took the District 2 council seat with 104 votes, compared to 52 for Mary Bramblett, a Maytag retiree who has served on the council for more than 20 years.
Jubal Feazell won the District 3 council seat with 110 votes, compared to 16 for Clayton Cantrell. Cantrell, a former Army medic, and Feazell, a Navy veteran who is now an electrician at the Anniston Army Depot, were both political newcomers, with neither holding a public office before.
Caleb Pope beat Jerry Pounds, 95 to 25, to win District 4. Pope, 37, is a registered nurse at RMC.
Greg South won District 5, 80 to 59, against Derek Freeman. South, the incumbent, is co-owner of Dugger Mountain Fudge and Coffee. Freeman, his challenger, is the wellness director for St. Vincent’s Occupational Health Clinic at Honda’s plant in Lincoln.
David Ivey took the District 6 council seat with 87 votes, compared to 66 for Rick Freeman.
Freeman, a former mayor, also served as a Piedmont council member during the 1990s. David Ivey is a materials manager for Commercial Vehicle Group in Piedmont.
District 7 candidate David Partner withdrew from the race, giving retired Piedmont police officer and eight-year incumbent Terry Kiser an easy victory.