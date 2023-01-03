Piedmont’s annual Squirrel Drop a hit

Purchase an online subscription to our website for $7.99 a month with automatic renewal or purchase a full year subscription for only $69.99 with automatic renewal. Each online subscription gives you full access to all of our newspaper websites and mobile applications. To cancel you may contact Customer Service @ 256-235-9253 or email ggray@annistonstar.com.
Everyone who attended the annual Piedmont Squirrel Drop seemed to enjoy watching Sparky the Squirrel as he leaped from the top of the Piedmont Fire Department’s ladder truck as the old year ended.
“We exceeded the number of visitors to the city and the local residents who came out for the annual Squirrel Drop,” said Terry Batey, the president of the Arts and Entertainment Committee.
This the second year for the Squirrel Drop.
“We had created a video that played in a loop,” Batey said. “It had music from local musician Jeff Rogers, messages from the mayor and city employees and two city promotional ads.”
During the event the Bright family meandered into the gazebo on Center Avenue while munching on fudge and sipping hot chocolate, which was complimentary from the Duggar Mountain Fudge Company.
Brandy and Randy Bright, of Jacksonville, said they brought their boys, Thomas and Joseph, to the event after they’d seen a promotion for the event on Facebook. They decided to go as a group as it seemed like “something fun to do with the kids,” Brandy Bright said.
Ashlee Jones, the liaison for the committee, said the group came up with the theme of a squirrel drop in 2021 while brainstorming ideas.
“What's something we could do to the town that’s like free for everybody, it’s positive, and it’s purely Piedmont,” Jones said. “It’s all for the good spirit of things. It’s giving back to the town.”
In Piedmont, if the power is out it’s due “more-often-than-not” to a squirrel chewing through a powerline, Jones said. With the plywood-shaped squirrel the city drops aptly referred to as “Sparky,” the name derives from what obviously happens to any living thing that tries to gnaw on electrical wiring.
“We decided if we own the problem and celebrate it, people can’t mock it,” Jones said. “We wanted to do something fun, and I thought of the New Year’s Eve event. This year we added in the component about celebrating the city workers. They are the ones who must go out when the power goes off, and we are incredibly grateful for them.”
Batey said everyone seemed to like the tall version of Sparky, a five-foot squirrel replica made by Batey for this year’s event. He said children and adults alike enjoyed being photographed with the bigger Sparky.
Jones, a Piedmont resident, is also an employee with the Calhoun County Area Chamber and Visitors Center.
“The Squirrel Drop,” she said,” does bring some positivity to town.”