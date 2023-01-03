 Skip to main content
Piedmont’s annual Squirrel Drop a hit

Sparky the Squirrel

Sparky the Squirrel leaps from the top of Piedmont Fire Department’s ladder truck to welcome in the new year.

 By Ashley Morrison, Star Staff Writer, ashmorrison1105@gmail.com

Everyone who attended the annual Piedmont Squirrel Drop seemed to enjoy watching Sparky the Squirrel as he leaped from the top of the Piedmont Fire Department’s ladder truck as the old year ended.

“We exceeded the number of visitors to the city and the local residents who came out for the annual Squirrel Drop,” said Terry Batey, the president of the Arts and Entertainment Committee.

Squirrel Drop

Squirrel Drop attendees enjoy music and camaraderie as they gather to ring in 2023.

