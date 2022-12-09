Piedmont residents enjoyed the warm evening for their parade

Mild weather and a bright moon in Piedmont Thursday night formed a relaxing backdrop for the city’s Christmas parade.
Some antique cars and trucks from a group known as the Piedmont Throttle Kings rumbled along Ladiga Street, while some revved their engines to demonstrate the sound of a well-tuned machine. Sirens screamed and horns blew.
Just before the parade began, driver Joe Thornburg conceded his old truck, a 1948 Ford he calls Rat Rod, is a “rolling piece of junk.”
Driver Mike Kines led the parade in his camouflaged F-250 Ford Lariat, “with the best diesel motor Ford ever made.” He has photos showing it was once used by the actors in the “Duck Dynasty” television series.
Horses ridden by members of the Back Country Horsemen clopped along the street to the delight of waving children, while riders on floats and in vehicles threw candy, beads, necklaces, ramen noodles and stuffed animals to eager children. Parents nervously restrained them to keep them safe.
“We are so proud you all came out tonight,” Mayor Bill Baker said after the parade at the city’s annual community supper in the Clyde Pike Community Center, where children laughed and climbed wooden bleachers as their parents relaxed and enjoyed talking.
Baker thanked WM Grocery for providing 500 hot dogs, chips and drinks, and he thanked Gregerson’s grocery store and TriGreen Equipment company for paying for the cost of the entertainment — singers from Jacksonville State University’s choral department. Well-known pianist Rachel Parks played the backup music for the carols the group performed.
As the parade ended, parents helped children stuff their pockets with piles of candy, adults folded their lawn chairs and the dozens of city workers and police officers breathed a sigh of relief that all were safe and seemed happy.