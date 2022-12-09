 Skip to main content
Piedmont residents enjoyed the warm evening for their parade

Piedmont Christmas Parade 2022

After the Piedmont Christmas parade, Mr. and Mrs. Santa Claus seemed to have fun enjoying a supper of hot dogs and chips in a setting  as busy as Santa’s Shop.

 Sherry Kughn/The Anniston Star

Mild weather and a bright moon in Piedmont Thursday night formed a relaxing backdrop for the city’s Christmas parade.

Some antique cars and trucks from a group known as the Piedmont Throttle Kings rumbled along Ladiga Street, while some revved their engines to demonstrate the sound of a well-tuned machine. Sirens screamed and horns blew.

