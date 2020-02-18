Piedmont residents challenge city, council at regular meeting

PIEDMONT — Piedmont Mayor Bill Baker told a concerned crowd of business owners attending a City Council meeting Tuesday night that the city’s Commercial Development Authority would not be dissolved.
The mayor’s assertion came in the wake of a council vote Feb. 4 that the body should be done away with, which was followed Feb. 11 by a business owners meeting where support was voiced for the CDA, an entity separate from city government that helps recruit business to Piedmont.
About 30 attendees showed up to the council meeting Tuesday night, where they were met with Baker’s news that the board would not be dissolved, because for that to happen, the board itself would have had to vote for its own dissolution. That would not happen, Baker said.
“The Commercial Development Authority and its board members will remain intact,” Baker read from a prepared statement.
That declaration did not dissuade some in the gathered group from speaking their minds.
Kevin Cunningham, who owns the Pinhoti Properties building in Piedmont, challenged the council to do more to help lead the city.
“Piedmont is going to die if we don’t grow,” Cunningham said. “The council needs to step up and be leaders.”
After challenging the council to state what they had done for the city, Councilman Doug Dickeson responded.
“This meeting is open every time,” Dickeson said. “Don’t challenge what we’re doing and not come see.”
Several other residents spoke before the council on a night that saw tempers rise and fall and comments shouted from the crowd shut down by Baker to restore order.
Some encouraged the city to use its geographic features to promote ecotourism or to communicate more with its people.
Resident Jeff Smith said he wants the council and citizens to do whatever it takes to survive.
“I’m not going to be around forever,” Smith said. “Piedmont will. I hope.”
“There is so much potential going on, and it’s going to take all of us working together to get us there,” Baker said.
During the meeting, the council also unanimously agreed to use $100,000 from its reserves to help pave some city streets. The city received a state grant worth $246,200 for paving, and the newly approved money is planned to add to the project, along with $40,000 in county funds.
“While they’re here, let’s go ahead and get more done,” Dickeson said.