Piedmont police investigate shooting at inn

A domestic disturbance at the City Heart Inn & Suites on the 300 block of Haslam Street in Piedmont took place after 5:30 p.m. Monday.
Reports came into the Piedmont Police Department that a female was heard screaming followed by the sound of two gunshots.
A male was injured but did not seek assistance from the police. Upon arrival, the officers determined that the cause was a domestic argument, which escalated in violence, between a male and a female, Piedmont police Chief Nathan Johnson said.
Investigators have been unable to speak to the man who had left the scene. They found him later at the hospital but were unable to question him due to his injuries. As of this report, he is still hospitalized.
“We cannot release the names of the victims at this time,” Johnson said.
The shooting is under investigation.