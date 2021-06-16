Piedmont police chief retires amid misconduct allegations

Piedmont police chief Freddie Norton retired Tuesday, he said, after several department employees reportedly complained about him to the city.
Norton said he met with the Mayor Bill Baker and city administrators that morning, who informed him of the accusations against him.
“I was as caught off guard as anyone else, except for the council and mayor,” he said Wednesday in a phone interview.
Administrators told Norton six police department employees had sent them letters detailing complaints about him, Norton said. He didn’t see the letters or know who had sent them, he said, and he was not given a chance to respond to the accusations against him.
“These are all things I could have explained if I was given the opportunity,” he said.
Attempts Wednesday to reach city officials for comment were unsuccessful.
Norton began working as a patrol officer at the department in 1995. Despite how his career ended, he said, he did not hold any ill will towards the city. He said he plans to “sit back and take it easy for a couple of months.”
“I still love everybody at the Piedmont Police Department the same,” he said. “I just wish this would have been done different.”