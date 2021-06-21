Piedmont police chief on leave pending investigation, mayor says

Piedmont Police Chief Freddie Norton has not retired but is in fact on administrative leave, city officials said Monday.
“Chief Norton is currently on paid administrative leave pending an investigation of certain complaints that have been made within the police department,” Mayor Bill Baker said after a special called City Council meeting Monday. “No disciplinary action has been taken.”
Norton, a 26-year police veteran who has been Piedmont’s chief since 2015, said last week that he had retired from the police force. According to Norton’s statements last week, the retirement decision came after Norton was called in for a discussion with Baker and other city administrators to discuss complaints raised about Norton in letters to city officials by police department employees.
Baker and other city officials have not publicly confirmed the existence of those letters or discussed their content.
Norton last week said he was not given access to the letters, although he said he was told the complaints included cursing, not allowing some officers to carry Tasers and being slow in the process of getting a police dog.
The Anniston Star requested copies of those letters from city officials Monday, under Alabama’s public records law, but by late Monday afternoon city officials had not responded to the request.
The City Council held a special called meeting Monday afternoon. Council members spent 50 minutes behind closed doors, citing a need to go into executive session to discuss “personnel matters.”
Before the meeting, members of the council said Captain Nathan Johnson had been named interim chief of the police department.
The council took no vote after the closed-door meeting, and Baker said his statement about Norton going on administrative leave would be his only statement.
Roughly a dozen people waited in the council chambers during the meeting. Those willing to speak to reporters were supporters of Norton.
“I just feel like a guy that’s worked for the city for 26 years shouldn’t be called into a meeting and offered to resign or be fired,” said Piedmont resident Willie Barnwell, citing Norton’s account of events last week.
Others noted that the public hasn’t seen the complaints against Norton.
Norton himself, in a telephone interview shortly before the Monday council meeting, said that he was on administrative leave and was not retired from the police force.
“I never wanted to retire,” he said.