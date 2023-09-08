Piedmont police chief attains milestone in leadership training with JSU

Piedmont police Chief Nathan Johnson recently met a significant milestone in his training hours with Jacksonville State University’s Center for Best Practices in Law Enforcement.
The center offers executive level training to police agencies across the state in a program called the Certified Law Enforcement Executive Program (CLEEP). Center for Best Practices in Law Enforcement director Kaleb Littlejohn said that the entire program requires 240 hours to complete, and Johnson has met a 160-hour milestone — something that is no easy task.
“It really shows dedication that he’s put into training — for himself, to better himself, and to his dedication to the department with the city of Piedmont. Because it’s not one of those programs that you can complete in a year,” Littlejohn said.
Littlejohn said the program often takes a couple of years or even longer to get through, showing a strong dedication to service in those who do complete the program.
Littlejohn, who lives right outside Piedmont, considers himself “very fortunate” that Johnson is the police chief for his home territory.
“I’ve gotten to know Chief Johnson. I’ve known him since he was an investigator, maybe even a little before that. He’s a great guy. He cares about the community,” Littlejohn said.
Johnson said that the training itself has proven to be very useful for chiefs and other executive-level officers. He said the program teaches courses that lend insight on how to deal with employees, how to handle the administrative aspects of emergency situations, and tips on talking to the media or giving personal contact information to the public.
Johnson is only 80 hours away from completing the full program, something he says will carry weight in and of itself. Upon completing the program, the person becomes a “Certified Executive Level Officer” — not a bad line ot have on a resume.
The CLEEP program is a partnership between JSU, Troy University and the University of North Alabama that trains law enforcement all across the state and is designed for those in leadership roles, Littlejohn said.
Littlejohn said that the training is reasonably priced, with a limited number of first-registrants getting into the program for free and offering the program for a small cost to those after that. Because of this, Littlejohn said the benefits from the program affect both small and larger agencies.
“They’re getting some management training that they might not be able to get otherwise,” Littlejohn said.
Staff Writer Ashley Morrison: 256-236-1551. On Twitter: @AshMorrison1105.