Piedmont police chief attains milestone in leadership training with JSU

Piedmont police Chief Nathan Johnson recently met a significant milestone in his training hours with Jacksonville State University’s Center for Best Practices in Law Enforcement.

 Courtesy photo

Piedmont police Chief Nathan Johnson recently met a significant milestone in his training hours with Jacksonville State University’s Center for Best Practices in Law Enforcement.

The center offers executive level training to police agencies across the state in a program called the Certified Law Enforcement Executive Program (CLEEP). Center for Best Practices in Law Enforcement director Kaleb Littlejohn said that the entire program requires 240 hours to complete, and Johnson has met a 160-hour milestone — something that is no easy task.

Staff Writer Ashley Morrison: 256-236-1551. On Twitter: @AshMorrison1105.

