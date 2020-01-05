Piedmont polar plungers raise funds for foundation

PIEDMONT — About 45 people spent Saturday morning at the Piedmont pool freezin’ for a reason.
At 10 a.m. at the Piedmont Aquatic Center, the group took a “polar plunge” to raise money and awareness for Venecia’s Foundation, a local nonprofit benefiting cancer patients.
With windy weather above the water at about 50 degrees, plungers waited for a countdown before leaping, stepping or wading into the colder pool. Gasps and whoops could be heard across the center as the border of bodies touched the frigid water — and quickly found their way out.
The event is the annual staging of the fundraiser for the foundation, which was started by late Piedmont resident Venecia Benefield Butler, who died in 2015 after a nine-year bout with cancer. According to Randa Carroll, Butler’s sister and president of the foundation, Saturday’s plunge raised about $700 for the foundations efforts to provide care packages and household comforts to cancer patients, between a $10 entry donation and sales of Polar Plunge T-shirts.
Despite the cold water, Carroll credited the non-freezing temperatures for a larger turnout. Only 10 showed during a 26-degree day last year.
“Last year was super cold. It absolutely helps to have this good weather,” Carroll said.
Piedmont Mayor Bill Baker was among city officials who took the dive Saturday after partnering with Carroll to make the plunge possible.
“This is just a small piece of appreciation we can show for what the association does,” Baker said. “I’m glad we are able to help in any way we can.”
“They saw her here doing it not feeling well,” Carroll said. “They love what we do, and they embrace and want to support it.”
The city partnered with the foundation and Butler shortly after the pool’s opening in 2013. Butler loved the idea of the plunge, Carroll said.
“She would do crazy stuff like that, that’s just her personality,” Carroll said.
The plunge is one of a few annual fundraisers carried on by Carroll for the foundation. A “crap run,” named after Butler’s penchant for referring comparing cancer to excrement, is held yearly.