Piedmont, other police agencies offer ‘Safe Exchange’ place

Piedmont safe exchange zone

Piedmont police Chief Nathan Johnson presented the idea to his City Council earlier this year to designate an area in the municipal court parking lot that can be under 24-hour surveillance by police.

 By Ashley Morrison, Star Staff Writer

PIEDMONT — Anyone who has bought products online from a private seller knows that the exchange of money and merchandise can be risky if the two are unknown to each other. Will the buyer have the money? Will the seller have the goods? That’s why it’s become common in some locales for authorities to establish a “safe exchange” zone where the transaction can occur.

Piedmont, Jacksonville, Oxford and Glencoe have such zones, which have also proven useful for custodial child exchanges.

Piedmont safe exchange zone sign

Staff Writer Ashley Morrison: 256-236-1551.

