Piedmont, other police agencies offer ‘Safe Exchange’ place

PIEDMONT — Anyone who has bought products online from a private seller knows that the exchange of money and merchandise can be risky if the two are unknown to each other. Will the buyer have the money? Will the seller have the goods? That’s why it’s become common in some locales for authorities to establish a “safe exchange” zone where the transaction can occur.
Piedmont, Jacksonville, Oxford and Glencoe have such zones, which have also proven useful for custodial child exchanges.
Piedmont police Chief Nathan Johnson presented the idea to his City Council earlier this year to designate an area in the municipal court parking lot that can be under 24-hour surveillance by police.
“It’s just an area that was created to give people a safe place to go that is video and audio recorded. In the case that something was to happen — whether it’s just a bad purchase or somebody paid with counterfeit money or an argument happened while they were exchanging kids — we have somewhere we can actually pull the footage, see what happened, and it gives us a good starting place on working any cases,” Johnson said.
Asked if he has had such cases in the past where counterfeit money was an issue in online purchases, Johnson said he had, and it was one of the main reasons he had wanted the safe exchange zone installed.
“People would meet in these random parking lots and they would make their exchanges, then they would leave and they would find out later, ‘Hey, this money’s not real,’” Johnson said.
Johnson said the zone itself is also a crime deterrent as law enforcement has had no cases arise from the spot since its installation last spring.
“I strongly encourage people to use this location, especially for the internet exchanges where somebody has purchased something or they’re meeting to purchase an item that they saw online,” Johnson said.
Johnson said he also warns people that if a person they are meeting online is not willing to meet at one of these safe exchange locations, that should be the first clue that something isn’t right.
Oxford’s safe exchange location is in front of its police station in the parking lot.
“It’s becoming a common thing for communities to have something like [a safe exchange zone],” Johnson said.
Johnson said it was fairly inexpensive for the city to provide these locations, as the costs are only providing the camera and the location itself. He called it “one way that the police department can give directly back to the community.”
The Piedmont zone has a sign posted in the zone that provides a number people can call in the event help is needed.
Anniston has no formally established exchange zone, but the open space on 13th Street, between the police station and Zinn Park, can be used for that purpose, police Chief Nick Bowles said.
Staff Writer Ashley Morrison: 256-236-1551. On Twitter: @AshMorrison1105.