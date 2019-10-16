PIEDMONT — The city updated its animal control policy Tuesday night to better define its role in animal welfare.
The City Council unanimously adopted a new, 13-page ordinance outlining the rules for anything from animal attacks to animal cruelty cases, rabies quarantine and management, the appointment of animal control officers and penalties for violations of the ordinance. Mayor Bill Baker said after the meeting that the ordinance makes it easier for Piedmont to enforce its rules.
“It gives us a little more strength in animal control,” Baker said. “We ran it past the animal control officer and the police chief and they both like it.”
The document also confers on animal control officers the ability to write citations and make summons to court for violations; ignoring the summons can result in misdemeanor charges, according to the ordinance. Violations can include allowing animal attacks off the animal owner’s property, habitual barking at passerby, knocking over garbage cans, destroying gardens, or, in the case of owners themselves, creating unsanitary, unsafe conditions for animals.
Violations may come with criminal charges and fees for animal impounding to be paid by the owner, the document says.
The council also voted to annex about 1.5 acres of land owned by Piedmont residents. Councilman Doug Dickeson said the property was accidentally omitted from annexation by a previous administration.
“I found out and wanted to get it fixed,” Dickeson said during the meeting.
Dickeson noted that the owners were family members, and he abstained from both the vote to approve the annexation and a vote to suspend the council’s normal rules, which require some agenda items to have a first and second reading at separate council meetings before votes about them take place.
During its meeting, the City Council also:
— Recognized the Piedmont ages 8-and-under baseball team that went to the Dixie Youth Baseball World Series in Louisiana in late July, beating a team from Texas to take home a title for Alabama. Each player and the four coaches received a baseball signed by the entire team, held in a miniature baseball glove statuette.
“We’ve been in this league for 50 years but this is the first World Series championship we’ve had,” said Chris Hanson, assistant coach, before helping hand out trophies to each player.
— Discussed the creation of a committee to encourage residents to beautify their homes and property to the betterment of the city.
“I’d like to give people a little more incentive and recognize people who are working hard to make their places look good,” said Dickeson, who suggested the committee.
City Attorney Ron Allen said that several cities have set up beautification boards for such a purpose. They also bring suggestions to city councils about how to improve the appearance of their cities, he explained.
Baker suggested that council members bring suggestions for a board to the next meeting.
— Talked about applying for a $250,000 grant from Rebuild Alabama, a program set to build up infrastructure in the state. Cities can request the grant, Baker explained, but applications have to include an explanation of what the money will be used on. He suggested that council members return at the next meeting with suggestions for roads to repave or improve.
“I think we’ll be surprised how far $250,000 will go,” Baker said.