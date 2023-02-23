 Skip to main content
Piedmont man survives attack with hammer

Byron Bailey

Byron J. Bailey, 41, of Piedmont, is charged with attempted murder after striking a man in the head repeatedly with a hammer. 

 Courtesy mug

A Piedmont man survived a severe assault with a hammer involving several blows to the head Tuesday morning, according to police. 

His attacker, Byron Jake Bailey, 41, of Piedmont, is charged with attempted murder in the case and is being held at the Calhoun County jail on $30,000 bond, according to Piedmont police Chief Nathan Johnson. 

Staff Writer Ashley Morrison: 256-236-1551. On Twitter: @AshMorrison1105.