Piedmont man indicted on rape, incest charges

A Calhoun County grand jury indicted a Piedmont man last month with sexually abusing a relative.
The grand jury indicted the 42-year-old man with first-degree rape and incest during its August session.
Court documents allege the man raped a female relative on June 1, 2019. He was initially charged by the Calhoun-Cleburne Major Crimes Unit in March.
The man remained in the Calhoun County Jail with bond set at $75,000. His arraignment is set for Oct. 29.
The Star typically withholds the identities of those charged with sex crimes until they are convicted or plead guilty, as the stigma that can accompany such charges can linger even if the charges are dropped or the suspect is exonerated.
First-degree rape is a Class A felony. If convicted, the man could be sentenced to life in prison and owe up to a $60,000 fine.
Incest is a Class C felony, which can result in up to a decade in prison and a maximum fine of $15,000.