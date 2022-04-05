Piedmont man dies in traffic collision

A two-vehicle accident in Piedmont claimed the life of a man Monday afternoon, officials said.
Donald Wayne Hill, 59, of Piedmont, was traveling with a seven-year-old juvenile passenger when his van collided with a Ford F150 on Alabama 21 in front of Piedmont High School, according to Piedmont police Chief Nathan Johnson.
He was pronounced dead at the scene approximately 4:24 p.m. by Calhoun County Coroner Pat Brown.
According to Johnson, the driver of the F150 truck, a 57-year-old male, was taken to a local hospital, while the seven-year-old in the van was airlifted to a hospital in Birmingham. Neither of their current conditions was available.
Brown said Hill died of multiple blunt force trauma secondary to a medical condition.
“I have reason to believe he was unconscious prior to the wreck,” Brown said.
Information was not given regarding whether any of the parties involved was wearing safety restraints during the crash.