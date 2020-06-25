Piedmont man charged with shooting into building

Piedmont police charged a man Wednesday after he reportedly shot into a building with someone inside in May.
Police charged Kenyon Brant Gowens, 20, of Piedmont with shooting into an occupied building.
According to Gowens’ arrest warrant, he shot into a home on May 19 while a man was inside.
An attempt Thursday to reach Piedmont police for more information was not immediately successful.
Gowens was booked into the Calhoun County Jail with bond set at $1,500. As of Thursday, Gowens was not listed as an inmate on the jail’s online roster. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 9.
Shooting into an occupied building is a Class B felony, which can result in up to a two decade prison sentence and a maximum fine of $30,000 upon conviction.