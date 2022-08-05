 Skip to main content
Piedmont man charged with sex crimes

A 29-year-old Piedmont man has been arrested and charged with several offenses including possession of child pornography and 2nd degree rape. 

During the course of an investigation by Piedmont police, law enforcement officers obtained information of a statutory rape involving a minor and the 29-year-old and investigators went to the victim’s home to confirm, Piedmont Police Chief Nathan Johnson said. Once the victim confirmed the sexual activity had taken place, the man was arrested July 28 and charged with 2nd degree rape and booked into the Calhoun County Jail.