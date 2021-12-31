Piedmont man arrested, marijuana and firearms confiscated

Piedmont Police Department raided a home and found 40 pounds of marijuana, firearms, and other items Thursday, according to a press release.
Piedmont police Chief Nathan Johnson stated in the release that the Calhoun County SWAT unit assisted in the search and served the warrant on Spencer Lerone Dudley, 34, of Piedmont. Dudley was arrested at the home in Piedmont on Thursday.
Dudley was charged with trafficking marijuana, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and receiving stolen property.
Officials say other charges are possible as the investigation continues.
Johnson said Dudley was held at the Piedmont jail at the time of this article, awaiting transport to the Calhoun County jail. Johnson said a bond would be set Friday.
“I want to personally thank each officer and agency involved for their hard work,” Johnson stated in the release.