PIEDMONT — In a routine meeting Tuesday night, the Piedmont City Council voted to take a step toward securing a smart meter system for the city’s electric department.
The city voted to transfer $200,000 to the smart grid account, pairing it with $220,000 already committed by the Alabama Municipal Electric Authority toward purchase of a smart meter system.
“This is all AMEA money, and shouldn’t be coming out of any city accounts,” Mayor Bill Baker said.
A smart meter system will allow utility workers to remotely read the electricity usage of residents in the city, or shut off power to an address, and to more easily and accurately track usage. Having the system infrastructure in place will also allow the city to more easily convert gas and water meters to a smart system in the future.
The city will now seek a suitable system for purchase, which will have to be approved at a future meeting.
During the meeting, the council also voted to allow Brandon Moore, owner of the Elevated Grounds coffee shop, to block a portion of South Center Avenue in front of his shop for an event.
The event will be a youth rally block party for local children, and will take place on July 27 from noon to 5 p.m.
In other business, the council:
Approved a liquor license for Mi Rancho Mexican Restaurant and a beer and wine license for Family Dollar
Approved an amendment to the city’s policy of providing a uniform allowance for city employees, requiring employees to have been working for 30 consecutive days at the time they are scheduled to receive the funds.
Paid bills in the amount of $367,865.24.